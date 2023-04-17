Traffic stop causes officer injury, Green Bay Police searching for suspected driver

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for public help in the search for Stephanie Ray, 35 of Green Bay, who is suspected of fleeing in a traffic stop and causing injury to an officer.

Police report the incident occurred on Thursday, April 13 just after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Walnut Street and South Chestnut Avenue. The officer had stopped the driver because the displayed registration plates did not match the vehicle.

Ray allegedly became combative during the stop refusing to exit the vehicle and provide identification. While attempting to remove Ray from the vehicle, police report she put the vehicle into drive with one officer partially inside, causing the officer to be dragged by the door before being thrown from the vehicle onto the roadway.

The officer was treated and released at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Anyone with information related to this case or may know the suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-219439.

An investigation is ongoing, additional details have not been released.