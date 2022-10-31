Traffic incident closes W. Mason and Oneida Streets in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of West Mason Street and Oneida Street due to a traffic incident.

According to a report, a vehicle crash has closed West Mason Street from Marquette Avenue to Meacham Street.

Tyler Job

A detour has been put in place.

Motorists traveling north/south should take Ashland Avenue in place of South Oneida Street.

Those traveling east/west should either take Lombardi Avenue or Shawano Avenue in place of West Mason Street.

Police say the detour will be in place for the next eight hours estimating roads will be back open at 5:00 a.m.

The crash is under investigation.

NBC 26 will update this story as more information becomes available.