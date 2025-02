GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department advises drivers to avoid Velp Avenue between Winford Avenue and Thrush Street in both directions due to a crash.

Police say detours will be in effect for the next eight hours.

The suggested alternate routes would be to use Mather Street for east and west bound travel. Platten and Gray streets can be used to get from Velp to Mather.

No other details have been released, but we will update this story as more information becomes available.