Tour through the Haunted Hallows of Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26 — Green Bay is known for things like football and cheese curds, certainly not an abundance of ghost encounters; however, hidden in the town's historic walls are spirits waiting to say hello.

Here are some stories of Green Bay’s oldest residents.

Downtown Green Bay

Downtown Green Bay is full of some of Green Bay’s oldest buildings and streets. In fact, the streets are actually built on top of ancient native burial grounds.

Remains of the Menominee Winnebago were turned into the La Baye cemetery.

These grounds lay the bodies of Native Americans, Frenchman and early American settlers.

Which leads us to the St. Brennan’s Inn. According to employees, there have been accounts of elevators running up and down and doors opening and closing by themselves.

Global Traffic Technologies

The Bellin Building

The Bellin Building is haunted by the doctor Julius Bellin himself.

This doctor took working himself to death a little too literally. Being one of the area's most prominent surgeons.

He started the hospital in the early 1900s and never looked back… literally.

According to Green Bay Paranormal buff, Tim Friess “tenants have said that they’ve spotted a man in his late 50s with gray hair and wearing a suit.”

Bellin Building

Captain's Walk Winery

This winery has more than one type of Spirit…. And hint, it isn't the one you drink.

A woman by the name of Helen, who moved into the house in the early 1800s fell in love with the house.

After moving to the east coast she returned to Green Bay but never could afford the house she once lived in. After her passing, they believe her ghost returned to where she always felt “at home."

Captains Walk Winery Facebook Page

Ferguson Family Y.M.C.A.

One of the more shocking buildings is the Ferguson Family YMCA in downtown Green Bay.

After the murder of two members of the housing program that was once offered there.

They were murdered by another tenant and have been stuck on the 5th floor ever since.

Ferguson Family Y

Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley

This beloved bowling alley has a misfit of paranormal above and below.

Lane 17 is haunted by a man named Willard who suffered a heart attack and passed away on the lane, claiming it as his forever.

If you take a trip downstairs you will see the inside of an old cruise ship that has been repurposed as an old speakeasy.

Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley



For more information on the haunted places of Green Bay, and to take a tour of these haunted sites, visit greenbayghosttours.com.

