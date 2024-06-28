Tonight's Fridays on the Fox location moved indoors to the Meyer Theatre

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Tonight's Fridays on the Fox will be held indoors at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay.

Downtown Green Bay, Inc. said in a news release they made the decision to move the event indoors because of showers and storms in the forecast for tonight, June 28. The non-profit is encouraging people to take advantage of this unique opportunity to experience a show at the historic theater for free. Concessions will be available.

The show will go on as scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tonight's event will feature Brass Differential and Cover Fire Army Band.

"Downtown Green Bay, Inc. thanks the community for their understanding," the organization said in the release.

More information on Downtown Green Bay events can be found here.