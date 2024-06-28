Watch Now
Tonight's Fridays on the Fox location moved indoors to the Meyer Theatre

Jenna Bree
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jun 28, 2024

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Tonight's Fridays on the Fox will be held indoors at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay.

Downtown Green Bay, Inc. said in a news release they made the decision to move the event indoors because of showers and storms in the forecast for tonight, June 28. The non-profit is encouraging people to take advantage of this unique opportunity to experience a show at the historic theater for free. Concessions will be available.

The show will go on as scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tonight's event will feature Brass Differential and Cover Fire Army Band.

"Downtown Green Bay, Inc. thanks the community for their understanding," the organization said in the release.

