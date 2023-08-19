'Thrill on the Hill' raises money for snowmaking at Triangle Hill in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — In Green Bay, people went down a big hill on a slip 'n slide on Friday.

The purpose was to raise money towards snowmaking for tubing at Triangle Hill this winter.

The event was fittingly called "Thrill on the Hill."

Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department Deputy Director James Andersen said the slide was more than 150 feet long.

"These days, I think people forget that getting out and playing is an essential part of humans that need to come out and just have a good time," Andersen said. "And I think that maybe over the last couple of years what went on, I think we forgot about that a little bit."

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department made a special appearance with a hose truck and sprinklers.