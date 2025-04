GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Three people have what police are calling "serious injuries" and are receiving medical treatment following a head-on crash in Green Bay.

Police say the crash happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Velp Avenue-Wilson Avenue intersection on the city's west side. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Police are asking drivers to find alternate routes and use Platten Street and Gray Street as detours.