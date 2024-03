GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Three families are displaced and firefighters rescued multiple pets following an overnight apartment fire in Green Bay.

Green Bay Metro Fire said firefighters got the call at 2:15 a.m. Friday at a three-unit apartment complex on 1284 Elm St.

Firefighters attacked the blaze on the first and second floors. Crews got it under control in 20 minutes.

A total of 11 people are displaced.

The fire caused about $50,000 in damages.