Three displaced after fire on Green Bay's west side

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Three people are displaced after a fire on Green Bay’s west side, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Firefighters say crews were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of Desnoyers Street following reports of smoke and flames coming from a house.

Three occupants and a dog were able to safely evacuate.

Crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported. However, damage is estimated at $100,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the fire department said.