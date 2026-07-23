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Three displaced after fire on Green Bay's west side

Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Green Bay Metro Fire Department
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Three people are displaced after a fire on Green Bay’s west side, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Firefighters say crews were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of Desnoyers Street following reports of smoke and flames coming from a house.

Three occupants and a dog were able to safely evacuate.

Crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported. However, damage is estimated at $100,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the fire department said.

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