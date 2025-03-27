Watch Now
Thousands of Green Bay area residents without power, drivers asked to use caution

Eric O'Neil, NBC 26
Wisconsin Public Service crews work to restore power at Allouez Avenue and Bellevue Street in Bellevue. WPS says more than 3,800 customers are currently without power.
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Public Service says an "equipment problem" caused more than 3,800 Green Bay area residents to lose their power Thursday morning.

According to WPS, power is currently affecting customers who live in the areas of Allouez Avenue, Verlin Road, and Lime Kiln Road in Allouez and Bellevue. WPS estimates power will be restored by 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

Brown County Public Safety Communications says some power lines and stoplights are down. In the meantime, they are urging drivers to use caution and treat traffic lights as four-way stops.

An NBC 26 photographer tells us stoplights are currently down at Allouez and Webster avenues, as well as Allouez Avenue and Bellevue Street.

