'This is good for the soul': Volunteers work to serve warm meals for Christmas dinner

The Four Winds Ministries of Wisconsin partnered with volunteers to make sure more people had the opportunity to have a Christmas meal.

Jim Lindow took time this Christmas to put together some meals.

"It's a good thing to give back to the community and do things like this,” said Lindow.

The group's goal is to make 750 meals to be delivered by volunteer drivers.

"I think that people that don't have or can't afford a meal for Christmas, this is one way they can get a meal,” Lindow said. “This is a big deal."

Organizing the event on Christmas day is Four Winds founder, Denise McFarlin.

"This is good for the soul, it's good for the person that's helping, it's good for the person that's receiving,” said McFarlin. “I think we all are a little better and a little closer for loving our community today."

McFarlin said the group is on pace to hit their goal of delivering to every family that requested a meal. The group said any meals left undelivered will be passed out in a low-income housing neighborhood.

"There's a lot of people today that can't drive, are sick, will be alone,” she said.

An event that was full of cheer and high spirits — Jim said that if he can, he will be back next year with his daughter.

"It makes you feel good,” Lindow said. “You're able to help out people in need. It just gives you that good feeling to help people on Christmas day."

Denise said more than 200 people helped today, whether donating or being here in person, to make sure that these meals got out in time for Christmas dinner.