The Norbertine Order makes $11 million donation to Notre Dame Academy

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Norbertine Order has given the Notre Dame Academy (NDA) the largest single gift in the high school's history, according to a news release from NDA.

The Norbertine Order (Premonstratensians) is a Catholic religious community of priests and brothers devoted to prayer, community life, and apostolic ministry.

The Order gifted $10 million to the Premonstratensian Fathers Endowment for the benefit of NDA, the largest single gift in the school's history, according to the release.

Another $1 million went to the academy's "Investing in the Future" capital campaign. That donation will support:

• Completing the Tuition Assistance Endowment;

• Renovating classrooms and science labs;

• Naming two theology classrooms: Abbot Pennings Classroom, Our Lady of Premontre Classroom;

• Naming one science lab: St. Joseph Science Lab.

NDA says the historic endowment gift of $10 million will strengthen academic programs and provide additional resources to support the success and well being of students.

“This extraordinary generosity is an expression of faith in the future of Notre Dame Academy,” Abbot Dane J. Radecki, O. Praem, said in a news release. “From the earliest days, we have believed in the power of Catholic education to form young people of character, compassion, and service. These gifts reaffirm our enduring partnership with Notre Dame Academy and our shared mission to serve God and neighbor through education."

“This historic gift, combined with the support of our campaign donors, strengthens our community and advances our mission,” Amy M. Ott, President of Notre Dame Academy, added in the release. “We are deeply grateful for the Norbertines’ trust and investment. Their generosity allows us to expand opportunities, enhance academic programs, and continue forming leaders grounded in faith, learning, and service. We will steward these gifts with integrity, gratitude, and a commitment to our Catholic mission."