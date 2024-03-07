The Cannery Test Kitchen in downtown Green Bay is closing

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Cannery Test Kitchen in downtown Green Bay is permanently closing.

The Greater Green Bay Chamber said in a news release that The Cannery will close in two weeks on March 21.

The Chamber said the closure is due to several factors, including the inability to address the barriers associated with start-up restaurants.

The Chamber said it is working with two tenants affected by the closure.

"We understand that this may bring uncertainties and concerns for the two tenants, and we are committed to transparency and support for the businesses," the Chamber said. "We genuinely regret when businesses are not able to achieve their goals and become self-sustaining. Still, this outcome is sometimes unavoidable in the dynamic landscape of entrepreneurship. We want to thank the community for supporting the concept of the test kitchen over the last few months. We are working closely with each tenant to address concerns and explore options for each business."

In January, Green Bay neighborhood reporter Andrew Amouzou spoke with a business owner who prematurely left The Cannery.