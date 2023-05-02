The Cannery Public Market reopens as test kitchen

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — After closing its doors in 2020 as a result of COVID-19, The Cannery Public Marketin Green Bay announced they are reopening as a test kitchen.

Designed to provide essential tools, technical assistance and support, the test kitchen will allow start-up food and beverage companies, who may not have the means to start their business on their own, the space to grow their business before expanding into a larger market.

The test kitchen has a partnership with Proof- a company dedicated to helping food and beverage entrepreneurs build stronger, more sustainable businesses.

"If we can take that fledgling business and graduate them to their own space, that's a success," said Base Companies President and CEO Paul Belschner.

Members of the community will also benefit from the kitchen, as they will be able to taste a variety of options from multiple vendors, all in one place.

"For the community, it's great to have variety. You [can] come into one space and be able to choose from Chinese or pizza or ice cream, all from different venues," said Belschner.

The Cannery Public Market will reopen on June 5. More information about The Cannery and the test kitchen can be found on their website, thecannerygb.com.

