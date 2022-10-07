The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers

“The American Red Cross, through its strong network of volunteers, donors, and partners, is always there in times of need. We aspire to turn compassion into action so that, all people affected by disasters across the country and around the world receive care, shelter, and hope; our communities are ready and prepared for disasters; everyone in our country has access to safe, lifesaving blood and blood products; all members of our armed services and their families find support and comfort whenever needed; and in an emergency, there are always trained individuals nearby, ready to use their Red Cross skills to save lives.”

It's a statement that reigns strong and true for every American Red Cross volunteer. In fact, the Red Cross credits 90% of their completed missions to the help of their volunteers.

“We really could not do what we do without the support of our volunteers and the financial assistance from everyone at home,” said Steve Hansen of the Wisconsin Red Cross. “Our volunteers have a heart, unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of.”

Volunteer Kim Brockman is a testament to that.

“I have been with the Red Cross for 7 years and I have worked in a lot of different departments,” said Brockman.

After the Red Cross responded to her distress call she knew he wanted to be a part of the organization.

In the middle of the night, Brockman’s house went up in flames in a matter of hours. In the midst of her family's devastation, the Red Cross was there with a helping hand and a clean toothbrush.

“The Red Cross was the first to respond and they put my family up in a hotel, they gave us money to buy clothing. I mean we only had the clothing we were sleeping in,” said Brockman.

Only months after her world was flipped upside down, she was helping others in her same situation.

“The fire happened in April and I was at the Red Cross by June,” said Brockman. “ Working for Dispatch, I was able to help so many people who were also going through house fires and I was able to calm them down and let them know that things would get better.”

In any kind of disaster, big or small, the Red Cross is ready and willing. However, they still need help.

“We are always looking for volunteers,” said Hansen, “and the American Red Cross has probably one of the best volunteer training plans in the country.”

Most of the department training can be done online and can range anywhere from as soon as 24 hours or as long as 3 months. Factors like department, prior experience, and certification all play into those timelines.