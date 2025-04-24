'That hometown feeling,' free festival at City Stadium draws crowd despite rain

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The free Field Fest at City Stadium to celebrate the NFL Draft drew locals and visitors alike.



See kids try their hand at NFL Combine-style challenges

Green Bay Recreation Manager Ann Moeller says the event Wednesday was an opportunity to give back to the community

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi, was in attendance along with some Green Bay Packers

Thursday marks a historic event here in Green Bay, the first time our city hosts the NFL Draft. I'm Pari Apostolakos and here at this historic field people are leaning in to the excitement.

At the former home of the Green Bay Packers fans had a chance to take their shot at some NFL Combine-style challenges. Shortly after the action started at historic City Stadium at East High School, thunder and lightning forced everyone out.

"We will start up as soon as the storm passes so we hope you come back," Green Bay Recreation Manager Ann Moeller announced to the crowd.

About an hour later, they did come back.

"We want kids to come out and test out their skills on the historic City Stadium where the Green Bay Packers played originally and just feel that history and feel the energy of the NFL Draft," Moeller said.

High school student Alex Broder, with dreams of hearing his own name called during the NFL Draft one day, took full advantage.

"It feels good, it feels good. It's definitely pretty cool," Broder said.

Locals like Broder enjoyed the event, as did others visiting for the Draft. Including Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi. She says Field Fest is something she would've brought her kids to.

"It's something that I didn't grow up having the opportunities [to do]," she said. "So, to see these kids out here having that and just being wide-eyed and learning and having fun it makes it super special."

Wisconsin native Colleen Reinelt, visiting from her new home state of Texas with her family agrees Green Bay is something special.

"If you go anywhere else to any other team, you're never going to feel like, that hometown feeling that you feel in Green Bay," Reinelt said.

Field Fest is just the beginning of Draft-related activities in Green Bay. Thursday will bring the living Packers heritage trail to downtown and Friday marks the booyah battle and kringle combine.