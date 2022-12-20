Terry Lauerman: Professional cat-napper or a retirement plan that's the cat’s meow

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — As the Internet calls him, Terry Lauerman is the first of his kind, a professional cat napper. Terry has been coming to the Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary for well over 3 years now. And since he has started, he doesn’t plan to stop.

“I hope to do this as long as I can,” he said.

The cats and employees don't seem to mind either. Owner Elizabeth Feldhausen said that Terry has become a part of their crazy kitty family.

“Terry is one of the best volunteers," Feldhausen said. "We all love him very much, and he is here so often that if he doesn’t come we get a little worried, and we will call to make sure he is OK!”

Terry’s love for cats dates back to his younger years but he was never quite able to work with them the way he wanted until he hit retirement age. Now, he volunteers for 3 to 4 hours each day that the Pet Sanctuary is open.

The Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary is a shelter for disabled cats that all have stories to tell.

Feldhausen started the idea when her own cat was suffering and the lack of resources and support struck up the idea. Now, they have cats from all different shelters and with different disabilities who have escaped euthanasia thanks to Safe Haven.

And thanks to Terry’s internet fame, many of the cats have found "furrrrever" homes.