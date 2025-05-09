Teacher honored with national award for students' reading and math improvements

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A local middle school teacher gets her flowers, winning a national award.

NBC 26 met Mollianna Fischer on Thursday at Washington Middle School in Green Bay, three days after she was surprised by the award.

Miss Fischer — or "No Free Time Fischer," as she says her students call her sometimes — is a special education teacher at Washington, and she won a National 180 Award.

The award recognizes teachers whose students show major improvements in literacy, math, and personal development beyond academic pursuits.

There were 57 winners nationwide.

"I was shocked, but it was nice to be able to share the excitement with my students, because they are the reason that I received the award," Fischer said. "I wouldn't be able to do what I am able to do if I didn't have the amazing students that I have."

She also credited her colleagues for propelling her to the recognition.

Fischer has been with Green Bay Area Public Schools for 14 years, and the person who nominated her for the award says she provides an opportunity for students to take ownership of their learning.

"Winners [of this award] are selected based on demonstrated improvements in reading or math through the use of Read 180 or Math 180 as well as showing exceptional dedication to continuous improvement and academic growth," Green Bay Area Public Schools wrote in a release.

Fischer says the key to her students' progress in reading, especially in an age of technology, is to make sure they discuss and think critically about what they read.

"I do find a greater engagement when we have our small group lessons about whatever topic we're reading about, they are more active, interacting with me, but also with each other," Fischer said.

NBC 26 also asked Fischer for advice for aspiring or struggling educators. This was her response: