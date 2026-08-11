Tank, Elmore elementary schools no longer considered for residential development

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Tank and Elmore Elementary Schools are no longer being considered for residential development after lack of interest in the properties. The deal between the City of Green Bay and the Green Bay Area Public School District, has expired.

Following a closed session on Monday, The Green Bay Area Public School Board decided to table discussions on the sale of district properties.

Board President, James Lyerly, says they don't have a timeline for the sales, but that they've provided direction to the district.

Lyerly did not disclose which properties were spoken about, but according to the board's meeting notice, the discussions included Tank and Elmore Elementary Schools.

Tank Elementary School closed after the 2023-24 school year, and Elmore Elementary School closed after the 2025-26 school year.

The district partnered with the city to find residential developers for both of the buildings.

In February, the City called for proposals. The Redevelopment Authority was scheduled to select a proposal on May 12, 2026.

However, there was a lack of interest in the properties, and the deal between the city and the district expired.

Now, the schools are no longer being considered for residential development, according to the city.

The buildings are listed on a commercial real estate website: Tank's price is $425,000, and Elmore's price is $450,000.