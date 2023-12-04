Swiftie Fans have their 'Wildest Dreams' come true after she makes an appearance at the Chiefs vs Packers game

Video shows Taylor Swift fans anticipating her arrival at the Chiefs vs Packers game

The popstar arrived at Lambeau just before 6 p.m.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Taylor Swift arrived just before 6 p.m. to Lambeau and her fans were there within minutes. I spoke with fans leading up to today’s game to find out what it is about Swift that makes them so dedicated.

"Taylor! We love Taylor!" said Melo.

Priscilla Melo and friends Cassie, Alissa, and Tanya Migawa traveled to Brazil to see Taylor.

"Just seven days ago, we got back from Rio de Janeiro and saw Taylor,” said Melo.

With family ties to Wisconsin, they knew they wanted to make the journey from their home state of Tennessee to see the popstar.

Others like Shannon Yarnell made the drive from Kansas City

"What are you here for today? " I asked. "Well, obviously, the Chiefs game and I’m hoping to see Taylor Swift. I read recently that she's gonna be here tonight," said Yarnell.

The buzz in the stadium had fans wondering if they were, "Ready For It," but they knew "All to Well," that Taylor was going to make an appearance for the Chiefs vs Packers game.

Janae Kilsdonk from Appleton came to meet fellow Swifties "I’ve been a fan of hers....well I’m 20, so, 20 years?" said Kilsdonk.

She says the fan base behind Taylor is a special one and if she happened to meet the superstar, she'd say…

"I’d just be like oh my god, big fan, welcome to Lambeau welcome to Wisconsin! Have fun!" said Kilsdonk.

Fans have speculated across social media about what plans Swift will have following today’s game but for some, catching a glimpse of the artist was part of their, "Wildest Dreams."