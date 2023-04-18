Watch Now
Suspect involved in Green Bay disturbance arrested by SWAT

Posted at 10:19 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 11:19:20-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department arrested Tanisha Washington, 29, from Ashwaubeonon, who is suspected of shooting a handgun on the city's west siding during a disturbance between herself and another woman.

Officers report they were dispatched to a residence in the 2200 block of Newberry Avenue on April 17 at 11:30 p.m. following reports that Washington was indie the east side home.

SWAT with assistance from the Crisis Negotioan Tam took Washington into custody at around 2:30 a.m.

The Green Bay Police Department will be referring charges to the Brown County District Attorney's Office.

An investigation is ongoing, further information has not been released.

