Suspect in fatal Green Bay shooting who turned himself in makes court appearance

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police are referring a first-degree intentional homicide charge for a 23-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting on Friday.

Police said they arrested the man after he turned himself in following the shooting in the 1100 block of Cass Street.

"I mean that could've been one of my kids in the line of fire, so that is terrifying," Green Bay resident Mallory Burby said, who lives in the 1100 block of Cass Street. "I love this neighborhood. It's the Astor Park neighborhood. We've never had a problem."

Authorities said a 24-year-old man was killed in the shooting.

According to police, officers got the call to a local hospital for a victim with a gunshot wound at 7:15 p.m. Friday just as a complaint came in for reckless driving along Cass Street's 1100 block.

Authorities said the suspected shooter turned himself in to police the next day, and was taken into custody.

The suspect appeared in court on Monday, but we're not showing or naming him because he has not been formally charged.

Brown County Deputy District Attorney Dana Johnson said there is a significant self-defense claim, and has not decided whether or not to file charges.

"I want to make sure that I do a good decision for the potential defendant, and for the victim's side as well," Johnson said.

Johnson said there were three different vehicles involved in the incident, two of which included the suspect and the victim.

Johnson said the suspect has a clean record.

According to the defense, the victim threatened to kill the suspect's parents at their Cass Street house.

Defense Attorney Jevon Jaconi said when the suspect was at home, the victim chased the suspect at high speed in a car, cornered him, and fired a gun at him.

"On Saturday, when I was at my office, the defendant came right into there and asked to turn himself in," Jaconi said.

"He did turn himself in, which I think is a significant factor to be considered," Court Commissioner Paul Burke said. "Apparently, he's otherwise being cooperative with the investigation."

The suspect's next court appearance is set for Friday, July 28.