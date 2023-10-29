Suamico native soars in once-in-a-lifetime flight

Video shows flyover before the Packers vs. Vikings game.

Spencer Peot, a Suamico native, led the flyover.

Peot says the experience was surreal.

"No, no, not in a million years," said Peot.

That is what Suamico native Spencer Peot said when asked if he thought he would ever have the chance that was given to him for the Packers versus Vikings game.

He got to lead the flyover before the game.

His day job is a little different than most, serving nine years in the United States Air Force, Peot is a pilot and instructor for F-35s.

Earlier this year he had the offer that he described as an incredible opportunity.

"I raised my hand and I said, 'Yeah, absolutely. I'll be a part of that.' And then they turned around and asked if I would coordinate and lead it. So, I said, 'Yes,' to that as well," said Peot.

Peot says he wanted to be a fighter pilot as long as he can remember but coming home to do something like this isn't something he thought he would ever get to do.

"We kind of joke about it. You know, I come home, and I have family ask like, 'Hey, where are you going to do the Lambeau flyover?' and I'm like, you know, chuckle along with but never actually think that it's going to happen," said Peot.

Peot attributes his success to where he grew up and says being from the Green Bay area taught him to have a strong work ethic that has made this once-in-a-lifetime moment a reality.

"Chasing your dreams is such a big deal and I think it's important to just kind of pass the message on to not give up on your dreams and keep, keep pressing, keep trying to make it happen and good things will happen," said Peot.

Spencer had the opportunity to have friends and family come and support him for this huge moment today and the flyover, which included two other Wisconsin natives, he says was a surreal opportunity. In Green Bay, Katlyn Holt, NBC 26.