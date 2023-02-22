Watch Now
Flights canceled at Austin Straubel International Airport due to storm

Noelle Friel
Posted at 4:06 PM, Feb 22, 2023
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The approaching winter storm has prompted Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) to cancel the remaining flights for Wednesday.

GRB officials also said most flights for Thursday morning have also been canceled. GRB said the airport has rebooked travelers.

If you have travel plans for the next 24 hours, it’s advisable to check with your airline, either online or via the airline’s app, to receive the most accurate and up-to-date information.

GRB will continue to be actively clearing runways and will remain open for general aviation traffic. When commercial flights resume, GRB says it will be ready to return to normal operations.

