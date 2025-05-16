State sets deadline for city, county and C. Reiss to agree on deal to move coal piles

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The State of Wisconsin has set a deadline to pull back funding to help move the coal piles out of downtown Green Bay.

According to the Department of Public Administration, the City of Green Bay, Brown County and coal piles owner C. Reiss Co. have until May 30 to move the piles or the county will lose access to a $15 million state grant.

The money was first awarded in 2022 to help move the piles and allow new riverfront property development, but the parties have struggled to reach a deal on a new location for the coal.

The county has already received some of the grant money to move the piles, but the state wouldn't say whether or not that money would be withdrawn if a deal isn't reached by the deadline.