State of Brown County allows residents to learn about county progression

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Those living in Brown County got a better understanding of how the county is progressing at the State of Brown County event at the Resch Expo in Green Bay on Wednesday.

Officials say Brown County grew 8.5 percent from 2010. That is higher than the national average, which grew 7.3 percent.

Those attending learned about funding opportunities, as well as opportunities for economic growth.

"Just a lot of cool things happening, a lot of good things from an infrastructure stand point for safety, and growth," Brown County executive Troy Streckenbach said. "So it's a positive day in Brown County."

Officials also talked about several projects, including rural broadband expansion, and the new east branch library.