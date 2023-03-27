Start of spring brings back shipping season

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Spring is back, which means big business for Green Bay, as shipping season starts to ramp back up.

Last year, the Port of Green Bay was responsible for over 1.6 million tons of materials and has been known to create nearly 80 million dollars in revenue; with 14 business ports along three miles of the Fox River.

Each year brings a new set of expectations, and they have high hopes for this year. Mark Walter, the Business Development Manager for Brown County Port and Recourse Recovery, says that 20 million tons of materials will make it through Green Bay Ports in a good year.

“We can relate the status of the economy to how much cargo we are getting in here,” said Walter. “If we are getting 2 million, the economy is doing its job.”

That's the hope for the port and its business such as KK Integrated Logistics; as they hope to return to pre-pandemic numbers this year.

Cynthia Kuber, president of KK said their Green Bay Port has been vital to their operations, and their business could feel the strain when the Green Bay port was under construction.

“The logistic work that is so seamless in Green Bay, we had to go elsewhere,” said Huber.

The Port of Green Bay hopes that growth of the Port will continue with the year.