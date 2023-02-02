Start of 2023 sees 7 confirmed snowmobile-related deaths

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Snowmobiling is one of the most popular winter pastimes in Wisconsin. But with large machines like a snowmobile, there are always significant risks.

The Wisconsin DNR confirmed that seven snowmobile-related deaths have occurred so far this year with the most consistent factor being alcohol and failure to stop.

Jacob Holsclaw from the Wisconsin DNR says “If you look at the last few they have all had speed and alcohol contributors.”

Long-time snowmobile enthusiast and salesman David Simonar have noticed that in the last five years, safety on snowmobiles is actually at the forefront of most people’s minds.

“I would say from a sales side a lot more people are buying better helmets, and chest protectors," said Simonar.

With advancements in snowmobile technology, it's much easier to lose track of speed.

“I just think that the sleds have gotten so easy to drive that we are overdriving the capacity of the driver,” says Simonar. “You're looking at 120-125-130 [miles per hour] and you gotta remember one thing, at that speed the sled weighs around 600 pounds and then the rider on top [of that] is 250 so you are not relying on a tract that is 15 inches wide, 149 inches long to stop you on ice, that's where people forget," said Holsclaw.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, in 2022 out of the 16 snow mobility fatalities, 10 of them involved alcohol and 13 of those were a failure to stop.

In order to help stop the number of deaths from growing, the Wisconsin DNR provides tips to riders to help keep them safe. Those tips include: slowing down and leaving room in front of you to stop, having a game plan before going out in case you get lost, and to bring a flotation device if planning to go over ice.

Most importantly, the DNR reminds people that if snowmobiling at night, the speed limit is 55 miles per hour and to avoid alcohol when driving a snowmobile.

The legal blood-alcohol limit on a snowmobile is the same as driving a car.

