Stadium View, short-term rentals collaborate to offer exclusive NFL Draft experience

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Calling all Airbnb, Vrbo and other short-term rental hosts.

A new NFL Draft collaboration with Stadium View sports bar is gaining attention on social media. In what the business is calling a win-win for visitors looking for the ultimate Draft experience.

Stadium View Sports Bar & Events Hall is collaborating with local Airbnb hosts to offer free passes to its events in the Stadium District.



Registration is a free and a sign (featuring a QR code) will be sent to hosts to share with visitors.



Visitors will receive free access to a number of events and entertainment options such as the outdoor concert series, contests and giveaways.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I think this is something we are just excited for; this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Maddi Troullier, Stadium View marketing & social media manager, said

Troullier said it's all about setting the bar high for business and scoring big during the NFL Draft.

"We offer very high energy on game day, and we just want to bring that experience to the Draft weekend," Troullier said.

An experience to welcome hundreds of thousands to the Titletown area by teaming up with local short-term rental hosts.

"We want to offer a free press pass from Stadium View that is going to give their guests an experience at Stadium View," Troullier said.

That free pass allows visitors access to the venue's Ultimate Pick Party, featuring free tickets to its outdoor concert, special giveaways, and exclusive offers on events and entertainment.

"We want our guests to be as comfortable as possible; we want to have good communication," Jim Sweeney, a local Airbnb property manager, said.

Sweeney is the property manager of an Airbnb at the corner of Morris Ave. and Orrie Lane. He said the offer is a win-win.

"Any time you get businesses trying to work together for a common cause, we're all about that," Sweeney said.

We first spoke with Jim on Monday as he prepares for the big event.

He, along with dozens of other hosts, said the plan is to take advantage of the deal.

"We want to hit that standard that Airbnb expects, which is a good experience for the guests, comfortable, clean, safe," Sweeney said.

"Just give guests the time of their lives, and hopefully, they have a good time at Stadium View," Troullier said.

Staff suggests registering as soon as possible and said registration is free. Click here for more information.

If you are a short-term rentals host and are interested, you are encouraged to contact the Stadium View by calling or directly message them on social media.