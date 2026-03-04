St. Vincent de Paul thrift stores in Green Bay relocating

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — St. Vincent de Paul is relocating two of its retail thrift stores in Green Bay, the organization announced on Wednesday.

The longtime St. Vinny's east side location on Weise Street is moving to the former Planet Fitness building on 1831 Main Street, next to Pick N' Save.

Additionally, the Dig & Save store on 2121 Van Deuren Street will move to the Weise Street location. The Weise Street building will continue to house the organization's business office, central processing and resource center.

“The moves will improve operational efficiency and offer more spontaneous accessibility for shoppers and merchandise donors,” Bill Gosse, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay, said in a statement.

The relocations were aimed to improve visibility and convenience. “Our primary goal was to move our retail location to a more retail-friendly area that has approximately 18,000 cars passing each day,” Paul Ihlenfeldt, director of operations for St. Vincent de Paul Green Bay, added.

According to St. Vinny's, the remodeling of the former Planet Fitness building on Main Street began in October of last year. A donation canopy and a drive-thru will be added to the front of the store, as well as a loading dock.

Several employees and volunteers will transfer locations, but no major staffing changes will occur.

The new locations are projected to open this Spring — depending on construction and projects impacted by weather, the organization says.