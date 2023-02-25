Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

St. Matthew's holds vigil to pray for end of Ukraine war

Posted at 5:36 PM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 18:36:33-05

GREEN BAY — St. Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay held a vigil Saturday in honor of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The service lasted roughly 30 minutes and featured prayers for the people of Ukraine and an end to the war. Attendees gathered afterward for a small reception and desserts.

Among those in attendance was Valentyn Tereshchenko, a native of Sumy, Ukraine, who came to the United States in 2001. He says Ukraine serves as a wall against Russian aggression, protecting the rest of Europe against Russian expansion.

"Ukrainians [are] paying the ultimate price," said Tereshchenko. "We're fighting for democracy, fighting for freedom in the whole world."

Tereshchenko also advocated for more aid for Ukraine, saying he's grateful for the support the U.S. and other western nations have given, but "it's never enough," for the country's fight against Russia.

Those interested in supporting Ukraine or displaced Ukrainians can visit Wisconsin Ukrainians for more information and ways to donate

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Tyler Job and Lindsey Stenger: NBC 26 reporters for Green Bay!

Tyler_Job.jpg

Tyler Job

3:12 PM, Jun 07, 2022
Lindsey Stenger Web Photo adjusted 2.png

Lindsey Stenger

1:26 PM, Sep 06, 2022
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!