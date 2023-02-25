St. Matthew's holds vigil to pray for end of Ukraine war

GREEN BAY — St. Matthew Orthodox Church in Green Bay held a vigil Saturday in honor of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The service lasted roughly 30 minutes and featured prayers for the people of Ukraine and an end to the war. Attendees gathered afterward for a small reception and desserts.

Among those in attendance was Valentyn Tereshchenko, a native of Sumy, Ukraine, who came to the United States in 2001. He says Ukraine serves as a wall against Russian aggression, protecting the rest of Europe against Russian expansion.

"Ukrainians [are] paying the ultimate price," said Tereshchenko. "We're fighting for democracy, fighting for freedom in the whole world."

Tereshchenko also advocated for more aid for Ukraine, saying he's grateful for the support the U.S. and other western nations have given, but "it's never enough," for the country's fight against Russia.

Those interested in supporting Ukraine or displaced Ukrainians can visit Wisconsin Ukrainians for more information and ways to donate