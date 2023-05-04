SIMCOM event prepares first responders for emergencies

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs hosted the annual State Interoperable Mobile Communication (SIMCOM) exercise on Thursday at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay.

SIMCOM exercise activities help first responders and agencies train and prepare for emergency situations.

More than 100 people from almost 60 different federal, state and local agencies were a part of the exercises, which included practicing communication and using equipment like drones and radio towers to practice in scenarios like fictional storms.

Wisconsin Emergency Management and General Paul E. Knapp from the Wisconsin National Guard also spoke at the event about the importance of being prepared to communicate and respond in emergency situations.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department Captain Dan Chatham said these exercises are very important.

"We don't want to test things in the midst of an actual disaster or emergency, so these types of events actually allow us to exercise all of these things and make sure that we don't have problems," Chatham said.

SIMCOM exercise activities were also held on Thursday at the Eau Claire County Expo Center.