Sila hearing will be open to public

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A special, open meeting of the Green Bay school board may decide the fate of Niko Sila, the East High School varsity football coach who was put on administrative leave in October following accusations of policy violations.

The meeting is set for 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, in the GBAPS board room, according to a district spokesperson.

Board meetings dealing with personnel matters are normally held behind closed doors, exempt from Wisconsin's open meetings law, but Sila requested the meeting be open, according to the spokesperson.

On Oct. 30, the district administration handed Sila an ultimatum: resign in the next seven days or be fired. Sila, in turn, informed the district that he would not quit.

Sila's alleged transgressions have never been fully spelled out by the district, citing privacy laws. A petition in support of Sila was signed by over 1,200 people.

