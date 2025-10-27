Shots fired in Green Bay neighborhood; police asking neighbors for information

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police are asking anyone with information about a shots-fired incident to come forward.

Police say they got a call at around noon Sunday to the 1700 block of Western Avenue for reports of possible gunfire in the area.

Witnesses reported that two individuals might have exchanged gunfire, one from a vehicle and the other on foot. Both fled the scene.

However, police have confirmed there was a shooting.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #25-253131.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867).

You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com [432stop.com], or by using the "P3 Tips" app.