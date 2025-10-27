Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Shots fired in Green Bay neighborhood; police asking neighbors for information

5P GB SHOTS FIRED.png
NBC 26
5P GB SHOTS FIRED.png
Posted
and last updated

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police are asking anyone with information about a shots-fired incident to come forward.

Police say they got a call at around noon Sunday to the 1700 block of Western Avenue for reports of possible gunfire in the area.

Witnesses reported that two individuals might have exchanged gunfire, one from a vehicle and the other on foot. Both fled the scene.

However, police have confirmed there was a shooting.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #25-253131.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867).

You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com [432stop.com], or by using the "P3 Tips" app.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pari Apostolakos.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Pari Apostolakos
Jessica_NoGlasses_2025_white.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Jessica Goska