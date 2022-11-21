Shots fired at Green Bay residence, police looking for suspects

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at a residence in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane on the West side of Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home for a weapon call on Friday, Nov. 18 around 10:30 p.m. for gunfire that had entered the home.

There were three occupants inside, a 55-year-old female and two juveniles.

No injuries were reported, and it is not believed to be a random incident.

Police are searching for the suspects involved, who are described as black male teens or young adults.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #22-263786.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867 or submit a tip online at www.432stop.com.