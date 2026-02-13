Several sewer leaks discovered in Green Bay, cleanup underway

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — NEW Water is asking neighbors to avoid areas of Green Bay where sewer leaks were discovered.

According to NEW Water, a single leak was initially discovered on Thursday evening at a sewer bypass pipe near Main Street and Monroe Street in Green Bay. An estimated 1,600 gallons leaked, with some of the sewer overflow possibly reaching the East River.

In a later update on Friday morning, NEW Water said additional leaks were found in the following locations:



N. Irwin Ave. and St. Clair St.;

Near the north side of Whitney Park;

Pine St. and N. Roosevelt St.;

Near Baird St. and the East River Trail;

Pine St. between Webster Ave. and N. Clay St.

Neighbors are asked to avoid these locations as cleanup activities are underway, according to NEW Water. The leaks occurred during maintenance work on the bypass pipe as part of the Downtown Interceptors Sewer Project.

The quantity of the wastewater release is still being determined, NEW Water adds. Sanitary sewer service has not been interrupted.