Semitruck driver cited after Leo Frigo Bridge crash

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Police have released more information about Friday’s multi-vehicle crash on the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge in Green Bay.

Green Bay police said the crash began when a tire broke loose from a vehicle traveling ahead of a semitruck. The loose tire then struck multiple vehicles traveling on the bridge.

Police said the semitruck driver was cited for following too closely after the truck struck the vehicle ahead and pinned it against the side of the bridge.

Authorities said seven vehicles were involved in the incident.

Officers reminded drivers to maintain a safe following distance while traveling.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Green Bay police at 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 26-237130. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867), online at 432stop.com or through the P3 Tips app.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A multi-vehicle crash on the Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay sent one person to the hospital and closed a stretch of US Highway 43 southbound for nearly two hours Friday morning.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded at around 5:40 a.m. to a report of a vehicle accident on the Leo Frigo Bridge on I-43 southbound. Crews arriving on scene found the crash involved one semi-truck and four passenger vehicles.

One patient was transported from the scene. No other injuries were reported, firefighters said.

I-43 southbound was closed at Atkinson Drive until around 7:30 a.m.