UPDATED: Two students hospitalized in school bus crash

A crash involving a private school bus is under investigation on Green Bay's east side.

Two students were sent to a local hospital to be treated for "reportedly minor injuries," according to the Green Bay Police Department.

The crash involved a school bus and work van, police said. Witnesses reported the van ran a red light and hit the bus, according to police. There were around seven children on board at the time.

Police say the driver of the work van is being cited and that a traffic light at the scene is being repaired.

The crash happened this morning near S. Webster Ave. and Crooks St., around 7:30 a.m.

GBAPS Director of Communications, Lori Blakeslee, told NBC 26 that the crash didn't involve one of their buses.

