Ryder to lay off 151 Green Bay employees after contract ends

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Ryder Integrated Logistics, Inc. will lay off 151 employees at two Green Bay facilities after the company’s contract with a customer was not renewed, according to a state WARN notice.

The layoffs are scheduled for June 30 at sites located at 501 Eastman Ave. and 1145 S. Huron Road, Ryder said in its letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. The company describes the cessation of its operations at those facilities as permanent.

Ryder said the customer and an incoming logistics provider have expressed intent to keep the sites operating and to retain as many workers as possible. However, all affected employees will end their employment with Ryder on June 30.

The facilities will continue to operate under the new logistics provider, but there are no “bumping rights,” meaning employees cannot move into other positions within Ryder to avoid termination. A list of the job titles and the number of affected employees in each classification is available upon request.

Ryder operates a number of other sites in the area and serves more than 40,000 customers nationwide.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act — often called the WARN Act — requires large employers to provide 60 days’ notice of plant closings or mass layoffs.

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