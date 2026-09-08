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Routine inspections to cause lane closures on Leo Frigo Bridge next week

Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay
NBC 26
Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Routine inspections of the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge will cause lane closures on I-43 next week in Green Bay, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

WisDOT said these are routine maintenance inspections, and that the bridge is safe with no issues identified.

Inspectors, drones and specialized equipment will be used Monday through Thursday next week. Southbound I-43 will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, while northbound I-43 will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, according to the DOT. This schedule is weather dependent.

Drivers are asked to watch for signs and possible traffic backups.

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