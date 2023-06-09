Road closures for Bellin Run begin Friday, carry over to Saturday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — As the 2023 Bellin Run is set for race weekend on June 9 and 10, participants, volunteers and spectators are asked to be mindful of road closures.

Beginning on Friday, June 9 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. the following roads will be closed



Clay Street: from Porlier to Eliza

Porlier Street: from Clay to Roosevelt

Eliza Street: from Clay to Roosevelt

Roosevelt Street: from Porlier to Eliza

Multiple roads will be closed on Saturday, June 10 starting at 4:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Closed from 4:00 a.m. - Noon



Clay Street from East Mason Street to Eliza Street

Porlier Street from Webster Avenue to Roosevelt Street

Eliza Street from Webster Avenue to Roosevelt Street

Webster Avenue from East Mason Street to Porlier Street

Closed from 7:45 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.



Beaupre Street from Webster Avenue to Libal Street

Closed from 7:45 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.



Webster Avenue from Prlier Street to Greene Avenue

Closed from 8:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.



Greene Avenue from Webster Avenue to East River Drive

Closed from 8:00 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.



East River Drive from Greene Avenue to St. Joseph Street

St. Joseph Street from East River Drive to Libal Street

Closed from 8:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.



Libal Street and Baird Street from St. Joseph Street to Garland Street

Garland Street from Baird Street to Irwin Avenue

Irwin Avenue from Garland Street to Hastings Street

Closed from 8:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.



Hastings Street from Baird Street to South Clay Street

After careful consideration, the Bellin Run has elected to not have a race-day shuttle. Participants, spectators and volunteers are asked to plan ahead on race day, leaving plenty of time to park their vehicles and make their way to the start line.

Adequate parking will be available for all participants.

Patients needing access to Bellin Hospital are encouraged to use the recommended detours.



From the west on Mason: Take Monroe Street/ Downtown exit, turn right on Monroe Avenue, left on Porlier Street and left on Van Buren Street to the emergency rooms

From the east on Mason: Take the Monroe Street/ Downtown exit, turn left on Monroe Avenue, left on Porlier Street and left on Van Buren Street to access the emergency rooms

From the north on Webster Avenue: Turn right on Chicago Street, left on Monroe Avenue, left on Porlier Street and left on Van Buren Street to access the emergency rooms

From the south: Go north on Riverside Drive/ Highway 57/ Monroe, then turn right on Porlier Street and left on Van Buren Street to access the emergency rooms

Emergency room access to both Bellin and St. Vincent Hospitals will not be hindered during the road race and related events.

For more information on the Bellin Run, click HERE.

To watch the finish line on Saturday, June 10, starting at 8:30 a.m., click HERE.

