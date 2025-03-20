Retail, food trucks prepare for NFL Draft experience as crucial deadlines approach

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The owner at Lil' Jamaica Bar & Grill said strict deadlines for businesses looking to be part of the NFL Draft, are a reminder of the endless opportunities the NFL Draft will give to local businesses across our area.



The deadline for food truck vendors to apply for a spot on the NFL Draft campus is April 3.



Click here to access the application and to learn more about additional draft deadlines for businesses.



Along with his food truck, Wilson plans to host activities at a restaurant and is looking to hire more people to help there.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

"God, family, and football. I adopted that when I came here," Derron Wilson, owner of Lil Jamaica Bar & Grill, said.

Wilson’s Lil Jamaica Bar and Grill first opened its doors in 2019.

"When you bring your culture from somewhere else to a new neighborhood, you hope people would welcome it and you hope that people would capitalize on what you have to offer," Wilson said.

And in just five weeks, it’ll be the NFL Draft he aims to capitalize on.

"It’s like a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Wilson said.

Wilson will join a host of retail and food vendors eligible to be part of the NFL Draft experience, with the deadline to apply fast approaching.

The city of Green Bay said food truck businesses have until April 3 to apply.

For now, work continues for everyday business and for the big event in April.

"I’m optimistic about the draft," Wilson said. "You can get your jerk chicken, your ox tail, curry goat, all year round — it’s not just in the summer."

Wilson said, no matter what, he also plans to bring the party to the restaurant located at 1332 S Broadway Ave.

"DJ, light performance, games, whatever, we’ll have that going," Wilson said. "As much as the community takes care of us, we’re going to take care of the community, like we’ve been doing."

Wilson said he plans to hire more people to help out at the restaurant during the NFL Draft. For anyone interested, he says, you can just stop by.

Click here for more on additional draft deadlines.