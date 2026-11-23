GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay are finding microplastics in the stomachs of fish collected from Lake Michigan, raising new questions about how the tiny plastic particles could affect the Great Lakes food chain.

Over the past year, UW-Green Bay researchers collected roughly 2,000 fish from Lake Michigan, including the Bay of Green Bay and the Fox River, as part of an effort to better understand the prevalence and potential impact of microplastics in the Great Lakes.

Graduate students Emerson Amy and Spencer Baeckman spent the summer catching fish and examining their stomach contents. They said they found microplastics in every fish they examined.

“I was shocked by how much we saw,” Amy stated.

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic, typically smaller than five millimeters. While researchers know they are present almost everywhere, questions remain about what happens when fish consume them and whether those plastics could eventually affect people.

“You don’t know how it’s affecting them or how it potentially could or could not affect people,” Baeckman expressed.

A $330,000 grant from SC Johnson is funding the UW-Green Bay research.

Professor Patrick Forsythe, a UW-Green Bay professor of biology and environmental research, said the topic remains largely understudied and preliminary findings have surprised the research team.

“The fish should be eating something that’s nutritional to them, but they’re eating microplastics,” Forsythe said.

Researchers are not only finding the particles in forage fish. Plastic particles are also showing up in larger predator fish, including species consumed by anglers.

“It’s very likely, at least in my opinion, that it’s moving up the food chain,” Forsythe stated, although it's too soon to say for sure.

That next phase of the research will be examining whether the microplastics are making their way from fish stomachs into their tissues.

If that's the case, Forsythe says anglers would be consuming the microplastics in yellow perch, walleye and other species.

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The amount of plastic researchers are finding has also made members of the team more conscious of their own plastic use.

“Ecologically, it’s interesting, but it is also concerning in the sense that the plastics are so abundant in this area,” Amy noted.

Forsythe hopes the project will eventually do more than document the scope of the problem. He wants the research to help spur conversations about reducing microplastic pollution and protecting the Great Lakes.

“We showed the world how to clean up the Fox River with PCBs,” Forsythe said. “Why not use this as an opportunity to show the world how to clean up microplastics?”

The research is still in its early stages. Forsythe said it could eventually lead to additional studies examining microplastics and the health of the Great Lakes.