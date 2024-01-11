Legally avoiding the "torture" of watching the Vikings and Lions? Rep. Gallagher introduces 'Go Pack Go' Act

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Representative Mike Gallagher (R-District 8) introduced legislation in the House of Representatives Thursday that would make sure every person living in Wisconsin can watch a Packers game.

The bill is called the "Go Pack Go Act."

According to a news release from Rep. Gallagher's office, fans currently living in 13 counties can only watch Vikings or Lions games because they are assigned to media markets outside of Wisconsin. Among those counties is Florence near the Upper Peninsula based in the Marquette, Mich., media market.

Marquette, Mich.: Florence County

Twin Cities: Barron, Burnett, Dunn, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix, and Washburn counties

Duluth-Superior: Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron and Sawyer counties

"No Wisconsinite should ever be subjected to the torture of watching the Vikings or the Lions play over the Packers," Gallagher said in the release. "This common-sense bill ensures that never happens and that every single Packers fan in Wisconsin has the opportunity to watch and cheer on our beloved Green and Gold."

“We’re pleased to see the Go Pack Go Act introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives," Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy said in the release. "We hear frequently from disappointed Packers fans in the affected areas of the state and this legislation would help ensure Wisconsinites in every corner of our state would have the opportunity to enjoy every single Packers game. We appreciate the support and leadership from Rep. Gallagher, as well as from Sen. Baldwin and other elected officials who have introduced similar legislation previously. We’re hopeful this effort gains additional support and eventually is passed."

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin has previously introduced this bill in the Senate.