Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will temporarily close on Friday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will be closed Friday for maintenance.

The bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, January 13. Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway. Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street. Detours are available on Broadway, Walnut Street and Monroe Avenue.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. The city of Green Bay says all closures, detours and work operations are subject to change. Motorists should anticipate backups and are encouraged to find alternate routes.