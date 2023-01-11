Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will temporarily close on Friday

Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge
Jenna Bree
Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge
Posted at 11:37 AM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 12:37:55-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will be closed Friday for maintenance.

The bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, January 13. Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway. Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street. Detours are available on Broadway, Walnut Street and Monroe Avenue.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained. The city of Green Bay says all closures, detours and work operations are subject to change. Motorists should anticipate backups and are encouraged to find alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Tyler Job and Lindsey Stenger: NBC 26 reporters for Green Bay!

Tyler_Job.jpg

Tyler Job

3:12 PM, Jun 07, 2022
Lindsey Stenger Web Photo adjusted 2.png

Lindsey Stenger

1:26 PM, Sep 06, 2022
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!