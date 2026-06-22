Ray Nitschke Bridge to remain closed for an additional week

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge in downtown Green Bay will remain closed to vehicles until July 2 due to extended maintenance work, city officials said Monday.

The closure, which began June 4, affects Dousman Street west of the Fox River at Broadway and Main Street east of the river at Washington Street. A detour is in place via Broadway, Walnut Street and Monroe Avenue.

Officials said the bridge’s normal operating schedule for vessels will not be affected. Access to local residences and businesses will remain open, but drivers should expect delays.

All work is weather-dependent and subject to change, city officials add.