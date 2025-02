GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge — Dousman and Main Streets — will close for maintenance from Feb. 19 until Feb. 21, according to the Green Bay Public Works Department.

The Green Bay Public Works Department says the bridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic while maintenance work is performed. Detour options include N. Broadway, E. Walnut Street and N. Monroe Avenue.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained, according to the city.