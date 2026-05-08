Public meeting set for Bart Starr bridge improvements

GEREN BAY (NBC 26) — The Bart Starr Memorial Bridge will close for months during planned rehabilitation work, and neighbors can learn more at a virtual public meeting next Wednesday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 and it will outline the project scope, timeline and traffic impacts.

The project is a rehabilitation of the fixed and movable spans of the bridge, according to the DOT.

Construction is slated to start in fall 2028 and finish by spring 2029. Detours will be provided for vehicles and passengers as the bridge will close during the project.

The DOT says neighbors can join online through the project website or by calling (608) 571-2209, conference ID 402 448 644#. A presentation will be followed with time for questions and comments.