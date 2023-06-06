Fires at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary extinguished

UPDATE: As of 5:04 p.m. the Green Bay Metro Fire Department reports they were able to extinguish multiple grass and marsh fires at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

Emergency crews cleared the scene and the parks and trails have opened back up to the public.

The fire department released they were dispatched for a vegetation fire in the area east of the nature center 200 yards along a trail. Crews found multiple small area fires in an area full of cottonwood and dry brush.

Unites spent an hour making sure all fires were extinguished by using four teams and a UTV wildland unit.

The Wisconsin DNR, Green Bay Police Department, Green Bay Parks Department and Brown County Dispatch assisted with the incident.

Officials say a deer stand structure did withstand small charring to its steps prior to extinguishment.

No animals were injured in the event.

_______________________

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Due to multiple grass and marsh fires at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area.

Emergency crews are on the scene working to extinguish the fires.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department posted on their Facebook page at 4:00 p.m. issuing the warning.

Additional details have not been released.

