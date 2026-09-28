Proposed WPS rate hikes could cost 15% more

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) wants to raise electric and natural gas rates, and residential customers would take the biggest hit.

However, before any changes take effect, residents will have a chance to weigh in during two public input sessions Tuesday at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay.

How much would bills go up?

According to data filed with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, a typical household using 660 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month would see their bill rise by $11.90 (10.3%) in 2027 and $17.33 (nearly 15%) by 2028, compared to what they pay now.

Natural gas customers would also see a base rate increase of nearly 5% in 2027.

Why is this happening?

WPS says the increases are needed to pay for:



New solar farms, wind farms, and battery storage projects adding approximately 395 megawatts of capacity to the region by the end of 2028.

A $48 million increase in day-to-day operating costs in 2027, driven by years of high inflation and rising interest rates.

Ongoing investments in electric and gas system reliability.

The company adds that fuel costs are actually expected to drop by about $18 million in 2027 as more renewable energy comes online and commodity prices decline.

What if you can't afford it?

WPS already has programs to help struggling customers. Its Low-Income Forgiveness Tool — known as LIFT — helps about 4,000 customers a year reduce or eliminate past-due balances. The company also offers budget billing plans and can help customers sign up for state and federal energy assistance programs, including the Focus on Energy efficiency program.

How do you have a say?

Public hearings are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay (210 Museum Place). You can also join via Zoom.

Additionally, written comments can be submitted directly to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin until Oct. 5.